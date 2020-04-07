EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A group of fifth-graders won a $25,000 makeover for their school by using their imaginations.
The six students from the Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School were recently selected as the grand prize winners of the Lenovo Future Academy Traveling Storybook contest that asked students across the nation to answer in 1,000 words or less the question: “What will school look like in the future?”
Miller students Jason DeNafo, Ben Gettings, Madison Gladney, Brianna LaChina, Anastassia Mytnik and Steve Slusarski, and their teachers Kelly Hunt and Susan Slusarski, developed the winning proposal and accompanying graphics.
In the Miller students’ future classroom, students would wear an “Academic Assistance Wristband” with educational tools linked to each student's academic schedule and “Grade-Level Glasses” that replace books and allow for real-time virtual interaction with a three-dimensional teacher and the subject matter. They imagined students also would carry a “Student Learning Assistant Lenovo” holographic tablet, which would link to and integrate with the other two technologies and project the lessons right at the students' desks.
“My favorite part about our entry was that our entry was realistic, and our ideas could actually become true in the future,” said Brianna, 10.
Madison, 11, said her favorite part of the group’s vision of the future was that all the gadgets worked together to provide a better learning experience.
“Imagine if we had this technology available during our quarantine. Our home learning would be just like our idea,” said Benjamin, 10.
Hunt, the school’s gifted and talented teacher, said one of the school’s technology supervisors alerted her to the contest in the fall. Around Thanksgiving, they received word they were eligible to compete and were sent a Lenovo tablet to use for their submission. Hunt selected the six students to develop the idea, write the proposal and create the graphics.
Over the winter, the students were informed they made the top 10 and their proposal was animated by Lenovo animators, then put out for a public voting period.
Hunt and Slusarski promoted the contest via social media and recruited their colleagues, families and friends to vote. She was notified via email March 20 that her students had won.
“Out of all the submissions, your school’s story for the future of education blew us — and the voters — away,” a Lenovo representative wrote in an email to Hunt announcing the win. “We simply couldn’t stop watching!"
With school closed due to COVID-19, Hunt said the moment was bittersweet.
“We were so excited that we won, but I didn’t get to see any of their faces,” she said, having alerted them via email of the news.
The students said they were all happy to win such a large prize for their school. Benjamin said he had no words when he found out his group won.
“I was so proud of our entry. It is an amazing feeling to win, and to win so much money for our school. I wish we could all be together to celebrate,” he said.
Hunt said winning this technology for the district is “unbelievable.”
“I’m watching how hard the kids were working, you had your fingers crossed and you were hopeful. And I knew what the kids did was really good, but we were competing against high schools, middle schools, other elementary schools,” she said. “I’ve been doing this 36 years, and nothing this big has ever happened.”
Miller School Principal Jim Battersby said the students did an impressive job.
“I’m just glad that the school and community stood behind the kids and gave them the recognition that they deserve,” he said.
Hunt said she and the administration are communicating with Lenovo now on how the funding will be spent for the school.
To view the winning entry, visit lenovotravelingstorybook.com/gallery.
