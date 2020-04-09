Several schools in Atlantic County have extended their closures indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awaiting word from the governor on when they can reopen.
In messages to parents Wednesday, Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said that remote learning will continue after spring break.
"In my last phone message I promised to update you on the status of school closure prior to our spring break. Upon Governor Murphy’s executive order, our schools will continue to be closed until we receive additional guidance from the governor. Continuing updates regarding school closure will be provided directly to you by a phone call from me," Gruccio said.
Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell left a similar message for parents on Wednesday.
Most districts had previously planned on returning to normal instruction on April 20.
On Thursday, in a message from Superintendent Mark Marrone, Mainland Regional High School also announced that their closure would continue past spring break.
Schools in Cape May County had already been notified in March that the closures would be "until further notice."
Both Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City school districts said they will continue to provide breakfast and lunch during the recess.
