An Egg Harbor Township diving coach charged with possession and distribution of child pornography pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Mark Balesteri Jr., 29, appeared before Judge Benjamin Podolnick in Atlantic County Superior Court. He was represented by Tina Islam.
Attorneys are barred from speaking about the case due to a gag order.
Islam said in court that the state had offered a plea agreement that included five years in state prison, and requested four weeks to review the offer. The state and the judge agreed.
Balesteri will be back in court on July 3.
Balesteri was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with distribution of child-abuse and sexual exploitation images, possession of child-abuse and sexual exploitation images with intent to distribute and possession of child-abuse and sexual exploitation images.
After he was arrested, Balesteri acknowledged to police that the images included “girls in swimsuits as well as naked images,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
He was released with conditions after a detention hearing in on Feb.25.
Former Pleasantville High School principal Edward James Bonek, also facing child pornography charges, was scheduled for a conference Tuesday but that has been rescheduled to June 18.