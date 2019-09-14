Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
David Sampedro and Adam Smith of the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League's robotics team help Lucia Corso, 11, get ready to pitch a ball using the mechanical arm they created for the baseball players at the South Jersey Field of Dreams Saturday, Sept. 14 in Absecon. In the background is PAL executive director and the robotics team adviser Hector Tavarez.
ABSECON — Lucia Corso looked nervous at first as she approached the mound at the South Jersey Field of Dreams Saturday. But soon a smile crawled across her lips when she released a small lever and a baseball flew straight across home plate. A strike.
Corso, 11, of Egg Harbor Township was among the first of the athletes who play for the South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball teams to try out a mechanical throwing arm created and donated by members of the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League's robotics team.
The machine will help players with disabilities to throw a baseball.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Longtime Field of Dreams Coach Rob Reed said Saturday he knew it would be awesome, "but I didn't know it would be this awesome."
The South Jersey Field of Dreams, located in Absecon, is an outdoor area created for physical and mentally disabled children and adults to play and participate in baseball. Reed, 44, of Absecon the arm will help bring joy for many of the players who love the sport of baseball, but who have a disability that limits their range of movement.
The Field of Dreams 14 teams are made up of over 300 players ages 6 and up from 31 cities across six counties in South Jersey. They play during the spring and fall seasons and, each week, members of the community volunteer as “buddies” for the games.
The robotics team, as part of its community outreach, decided to volunteer one game in June and was so inspired they wanted to use their engineering skills to help the athletes.
Reed has been coaching the team for players ages 10 to 12 for 15 years and this is the first time he can remember the league receiving such an inventive donation.
“This is the first time that someone’s come out and been affected by the experience that they've had, and used the other things that they're interested in to help more, which I think is the really great part about this instance,” Reed said.
Hector Tavarez, executive director of PAL and head mentor for the robotics team, said they are still putting the finishing touches on the arm, but was pleased that the first pitch was a strike. He said the robotics team will take feedback from Saturday's game to make tweaks to the arm and smooth out the sharp edges.
Tavarez said that the students interviewed the athletes to find out what their needs were and developed the idea for the robotic throwing arm.
“These kids were so excited about going out there to do their first visit with the Field of Dreams,” Tavarez said. “It’s heartwarming when you see good kids out there doing good things for their fellow students.”
Tavarez said two of the robotics team members from Cedar Creek High School, Adam Smith and David Sampedro, led the creation of the arm worked all summer to perfect it. Reed received a call last week that the arm was ready.
Reed said that the team often gets volunteers from high school sports teams, so having volunteers from a science-related organization was different. He said it will have a positive effect on the athletes by exposing them to something they may have not yet come in contact with.
“To have a robotics team come out, I think that’s really cool to see two completely different sides of interests from the community come together,” he said. “It could potentially open up a whole different window of opportunity for (the athletes).”
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.