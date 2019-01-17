EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The school board here has two more months to decide who will fill the vacancy on the board after failing to pick a candidate this week.
The board met Tuesday after soliciting candidates to fill the seat vacated by Yolanda Cooper at the start of the year. Board President Lou Della Barca said that the board reached out to county superintendent, Robert Bumpus, for guidance. He said Bumpus on Wednesday directed the district to continue deliberations.
Cooper, beat out Michael Price by three votes to win the two-year term on the board, but decided before being sworn in this month that she could not serve.
Price, two other board candidates from the November election, and one former board member were among those who submitted resumes for consideration to fill for a one-year term.
Della Barca said on Tuesday, the board interviewed Price, Stephen Napoli, Terre Alabarda, Torrina Bennett-Michael, Lucas Dailyda, Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick and Justin Riggs.
Della Barca said the board has 65 days to appoint a new member and discussion will continue at the board’s next meeting Jan. 22.