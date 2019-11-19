Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Responding to critiques from residents and board members over a lack of parental notification in the policy on transgender student rights, the board will debut a heavily amended proposal Tuesday evening.
Residents packed the meeting room at the Alder Avenue Middle School last month for the first reading of the policy, most in opposition to a portion of the policy allowing the school to conceal a student’s gender identity from their parents.
After a 3½-hour meeting, the board agreed to reexamine the policy and take into consideration suggestions from members Barbara Szilagyi and Marita Sullivan and the public.
The latest policy was posted Monday afternoon with the workshop meeting agenda for Tuesday, which includes items for an update on the policy from the administration and board discussion on the policy.
Major changes include the elimination of language stating, “the school district shall accept a student’s asserted gender identity; parental consent is not required.”
The policy states that the superintendent or designee “shall ensure that students with gender identity or expression concerns and their parents/guardians shall be given the opportunity to discuss these issues and participate in the educational planning and programming for their students.”
“However, based on the age, grade, maturity, and other factors relating to the student, the superintendent or designee may notify parents/guardians about the student's asserted gender identity or expression; prior to any staff member calling or referring to the student by a name other than their birth name or derivative,” the policy reads. “Students who do not want their parents/guardians to know about their transgender status shall be addressed on a case-by-case basis.”
The policy also changes the language regarding access to facilities to make clear that any student who is uncomfortable using a sex-segregated restroom or locker room is provided with an alternative.
“A transgender student shall not be required to use a locker room or restroom that conflicts with the student’s gender identity or expression consistently asserted at school,” the policy reads.
The policy does not address concerns presented by residents about gender identity and school sports except to state that “all students will be allowed to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity and consistent with New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association NJSIAA by-laws.”
Szilagyi said Tuesday the amendments take into consideration the suggestions submitted by her and Sullivan, and that she was still mulling over the policy.
The final vote on the policy is scheduled for Nov. 26.
