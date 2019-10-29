EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — What does it mean to be transgender; who can say they are; and when; who do they have to inform; and what are schools required by law to do about it?
Those are just some of the questions posed by residents in the township as the school board introduced a new policy Tuesday that some board members said would clarify access to facilities for transgender students, but others said needed adjustments before final approval.
The policy, which was approved on first reading, will be up for a final vote at the November meeting.
Despite nearly identical policies passing almost under the radar in many neighboring towns, residents in Egg Harbor Township have grappled with the concept since it was first brought up three years ago.
About 150 people packed into the board room at the Alder Avenue Middle School for the meeting, which lasted more than three hours and included an hour and a half of public comment addressing the transgender policy. A majority of the residents spoke out against the policy, saying that it would be abused by nontransgender students, that it put students at risk, and that it violated the parent's rights to know information about their child. Some, including a handful of students, spoke in favor of the policy and thanked the board for addressing the matter.
Three board members voted against the introduction of the policy, including members Marita Sullivan, Barbara Szilagyi and Ray Ellis.
“I feel like the policy is not EHT’s policy, it is the (state) guidelines copy and pasted,” Szilagyi said. “It needs to be structured for what EHT wants for their schools.”
Szilagyi brought several recommendations for the policy subcommittee to review, including copies of policies passed in Galloway and Upper townships.
Board member Tamika Gilbert-Floyd, who chairs the policy subcommittee, said that she would discuss them and the public comments made during Tuesday’s meeting at the upcoming policy committee meeting Nov. 4. Before the meeting ended, Gilbert-Floyd said that “separate is not equal,” and cited the landmark US Supreme Court case of Brown v. the Board of Education.
Last month, board members agreed to table the introduction of the transgender policy because not all board members could be present to vote on the matter.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
