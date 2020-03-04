EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP —The school district's time as one of only 40 districts in the state with half-day kindergarten may come to an end soon.
The school board looks to vote on March 17 on whether to accept a budget for the upcoming school year that includes for full-day kindergarten. In this state, 584 school districts offer full-day kindergarten, said Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio.
A special budget meeting was held Tuesday where Gruccio made the full-day kindergarten presentation and the business administrator, Chandra Anaya, talks the school budget for the upcoming academic year overall.
The district did receive a $6 million state-aid increase, a 12.5% bump, Gruccio said.
The effort to examine how feasible full-day kindergarten would be has lasted multiple years. Gruccio talked about all the positives that could be gained from it according to research.
Gruccio said it helps close the gap for those who are behind their language skills, improves students achievement and can both save parents' money and daycare costs and allow more time for a parent to wok outside of the home.
Current projections look like 440 students would enrolled in full-day kindergarten with an average of 20 students per class, Gruccio said. The kindergarten locations would be the Swift, Slaybaugh and Davenport primary buildings, she said.
The cost of doing full-day kindergarten is budgeted for $1.53 million, which includes the cost of full-time certified classroom teachers and their benefits. The money is the 2020-21 budget for it. In November, the district was estimating that it would cost $2.8 million.
By offering a full-day kindergarten program, the district would eligible for preschool education expansion aid from the state, which it does not receive currently, Gruccio said.
"It can happen. It can work," Gruccio said.
The budget for the next academic year was worked on until noon Tuesday, and Gruccio said the district can afford to start offering full-day kindergarten in the fall and avoided a referendum on the matter.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When township Board of Education members are presented with a budget f…
"We were able to do this within a budget that fits," Gruccio said.
Supervisors made their budget requests, but they were not off the wall. They were asked what do we have to do now, and can wait until next year, Gruccio said.
Some staff reallocation will be necessary to make full-time kindergarten happen. There are staff member currently working in the district that have been asked to be considered to teach full-time kindergarten. The staff reallocation will bump class sizes up slightly on the elementary school level.
In the current school year, the first- and second-grade class sizes 21 students each, and the third- fourth-grade class sizes were 22 students each. Next year, first- through third-grade would be 23 students each and fourth grade would be 24 students.
Anaya spent her time talking about the general operations side of the budget. She also mentioned the district receiving more state aid money, but she also the district has not received what it was supposed to in state aid for the last handful of years.
"The last five budgets, we should have had an additional $130 million (in total)," Anaya said.
The upcoming school budget includes money for three part-time, unarmed security guards. Transportation costs will be increasing by $50,000, but that is out of a $8 million transportation budget total, Anaya said.
After the presentations, Jim Burke, 68, told the board that parents can spent as much as $10,000 to have their children in full-day kindergarten in other places.
A 43-year resident of the township, Burke was an Atlantic City school teacher, a vice principal in Ocean City and a school principal in Upper Township.
"I'm very excited about this," said Burke, who added the township's students would be the beneficiaries of it. "Teachers are anxious to participate in the full-day program... I applaud everybody. I hope we follow through on this."
Both Gruccio's full-day kindergarten, and Anaya's budget are supposed to be viewable by the public on Wednesday at the district's website eht.k12.nj.us
