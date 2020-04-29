EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In a split vote, the township Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $152 million budget, raising the tax levy to the 2% state-imposed cap and implementing full-day kindergarten for next year.
“Passing this budget puts us in the best position to go forward with our plans that we have,” said board President Pete Castellano, who voted in favor of the budget.
The district, which currently offers half-day kindergarten, has considered extending its program for several years.
Most New Jersey schools offer full-day kindergarten, which educational researchers say produces better academic results. The township and Linwood are the only districts still offering only half-day kindergarten in The Press coverage area.
The 6-3 vote came amid concerns from board members and the public about the financial impact of a 4.5-cent tax rate increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has plunged the region and the state into economic uncertainty.
This year’s budget includes an increase of more than $6 million in aid from the state, which is subject to change due to possible revenue shortfalls resulting from the pandemic.
“Cutting now puts us behind the eight-ball before we even know what the cuts are, should there be cuts," Castellano said.
School Business Administrator Chandra Anaya said the final state aid determination will likely be made by Aug. 25, at which time the board can reopen the budget to make changes. Some board members asked for more time, noting that Aug. 25 would be too late to cut the full-day program.
In a presentation to the school board prior to the public hearing, Superintendent Kim Gruccio said she was aware of current circumstances but that the budget includes important assets for the students that are in line with the district’s strategic plan.
“This budget meets the needs of the EHT community. This budget listened to community stakeholders,” Gruccio said, adding it was a fiscally responsible budget.
Included in the budget is $1.5 million for implementation of full-day kindergarten, $1.2 million for new staff salary and benefits and $475,000 for curricular resources such as technology, textbooks and other classroom needs. The district will expand its career and technical education offerings to include aviation, robotics and computer programming, Gruccio said.
Gruccio said the original cost of the full-day kindergarten program was estimated to be $2.8 million, including 12 new classroom teachers, but the district was able to reduce that figure to $1.5 million and only four new teachers.
Some board members asked whether savings from this year’s budget due to the closing of schools could be applied to next year’s budget if the state aid numbers fall short come August. Anaya said the district won’t know whether it has a savings until after the audit in June.
Board member Marita Sullivan, who voted against the budget, said the board needed to look now at what else could be cut to lower the tax impact while keeping full-day kindergarten.
“This is not about full-day kindergarten, this is about a burden put on our taxpayers right now,” she said.
Sullivan also suggested that the district might have to consider split sessions next year to keep in place social distancing regulations, if necessary.
“There's a whole lot of variables right now,” she said.
The board held its meeting virtually. Residents were invited to call in and comment on the budget.
The first caller, Kateryna Bechtel, asked the district to hold off on the new spending. She said it was disingenuous of the administration to say they presented the plans for full-day kindergarten in the winter because COVID-19 was not an issue in the township in January and February.
“I'm not going to argue the benefits of full-day kindergarten, but what I'm saying is now is not the time,” she said.
Board member Ray Ellis agreed with those sentiments, noting that for many families, an additional $90 a year was too much to ask.
Most of the callers, including several teachers, were in favor of full-day kindergarten. Some supporters cited the educational benefits of a full-day program versus half-day, while others touted the financial benefit to working families who have to pay for day care.
“Throughout the years I have heard all the people of Egg Harbor Township say we need full-day (kindergarten). Now that we have it set up, we really need to support it at this point,” said Terre Alabarda, a former Egg Harbor Township board member and a teacher in Pleasantville. “It’s something that will save us money in the long run.”
Board member Lou Della Barca was torn on the vote, saying he sympathized with the economic constraints of residents, but ultimately voted for the budget.
Della Barca said he believes the state will cut financial aid to districts next year due to the impact of COVID-19.
Castellano said the state is putting the district in a difficult spot by not allowing school boards an extension to pass budgets before May 14, but not releasing final state aid numbers until the summer.
