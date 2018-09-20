EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A school employee has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against the district for $65,000, according to an agreement signed in August.
Victoria McCarrick had sued the Board of Education and board member John “Jack” Haines in November 2017 alleging Haines sexually harassed her on three occasions in 2015 and 2016.
At its Aug. 21 meeting, the school board approved the transfer of McCarrick from her position as secretary to the business administrator inside the Slaybaugh School to accounts receivable bookkeeper in the central registration building effective Sept. 1. The resolution states the move was the result of the litigation. McCarrick will maintain her salary of $50,519.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A school secretary is suing a Board of Education member and the distri…
The settlement agreement, obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request, stipulates McCarrick would dismiss the claims against the district and Haines in exchange for the payout and transfer. The agreement also bars McCarrick from discussing the settlement and from filing or participating in future lawsuits against the district related to incidents prior to the date of the agreement.
Haines, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, has been a board member since 2002. He also served as the longtime chairman of the township Zoning Board until this year. McCarrick, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, has worked in the district for nearly 20 years.