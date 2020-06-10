EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — School officials say they will no longer use a substitute custodian whose social media post was reported to the district Tuesday as racist or discriminatory.
"It has come to our attention that certain social media posts have been uploaded by a substitute school custodian," reads a statement from the district posted Wednesday afternoon across all of its social media platforms. "Rest assured that we are looking into each and every complaint and taking this situation very seriously. The Egg Harbor Township School District does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind and will take every action necessary to ensure it is not promoted by anyone who represents the school district."
Superintendent Kim Gruccio said Wednesday evening the district was cutting ties with the substitute custodian, whom she did not name.
"We are looking into each and every complaint that we get and were taking this situation very seriously. We do not tolerate discrimination or racism of any kind," Gruccio said, adding she has addressed the situation with staff as well.
She said the district holds true to its mission of "Every Hand Together. Embrace, Engage, Educate."
"In this situation I sent out a message to my staff and made them refer to that embrace, engage and educate, because we educate on tolerance as well," Gruccio said.
The content in question, which was posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, said, "This is y'all look right rn. Smh (shaking my head)" and included a YouTube video from the original last scene of the 1972 film "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes," according to screenshots obtained by The Press.
In the scene, Caesar, the leader of the apes, gives a speech about humanity's downfall and the rise of the apes, and then the apes beat to death the human who used to own Caesar.
