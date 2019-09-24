pep anthem

Students stand for the national anthem at the Egg Harbor Township High School homecoming pep rally Nov. 3, 2017.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the third year, the students and staff of the Egg Harbor Township School District will come together to put on the largest performance of the national anthem at a South Jersey sports event.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday before its homecoming football game against Oakcrest High School, more than 600 students and faculty from the school and community ensembles will perform "The Star Spangled Banner."

This year's participants include the Davenport Chorus, Slaybaugh Singers, Miller School Chorus, Swift Singers, Egg Harbor Township High School Vocal Ensemble and Choir, the high school Band and Orchestra, Fernwood Middle School Band, Chorus and Orchestra, Alder Avenue Middle School Band, Chorus and Orchestra, and district teachers and administrators.

Admission to the game is $3 for adults and $2 for students and seniors.

For more information, contact Mark Kadetsky at 609-653-0100, ext. 1679, or email at Kadetskm@eht.k12.nj.us.

