EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — School officials will take a closer look at the expansion of the county vocational school after receiving a letter on the issue from Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District last month.
Egg Harbor Township school board on Tuesday formed an ad-hoc committee to meet with representatives from the Greater Egg regarding the planned expansion of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
For more than two years, Greater Egg Superintendent John Keenan has been pushing for more local input on expansion plans at ACIT as local school districts are required to pay tuition per student who attends the school.
ACIT Superintendent Phil Guenther has consistently said that the vocational school will continue to expand as it is following its core mission to address the workforce needs of Atlantic County.
ACIT has grown over the last few years and the latest expansion plans are contingent on approval of a yet-to-be submitted grant application for funding approved by a statewide referendum last fall.
"We continue to communicate with the sending districts. If they have any questions certainly I'd be more than willing to answer their questions," Guenther said. "At this point, we're still engaged in the planning process and making sure were aligning our projects with the county's economic development plan."
At a workshop meeting on Sept. 17, Superintendent Kim Gruccio presented the school board a letter from Keenan along with a resolution Greater Egg school board passed in August calling on ACIT to cease expansion plans until a comprehensive review of the local impact was completed that includes local schools’ input.
Gruccio said that she is not against a career and technical education, but was concerned about the costs, which fluctuate each year and competing programming.
“To see their expansion include the programs that we offer or that we seek to offer is a little concerning," she said.
Keenan said he sent the same letter to all the districts in Atlantic County with the same information. He also attended a county freeholder meeting last month to plead his case. Freeholders agreed to form a subcommittee to review ACIT’s expansion plans. That committee will meet Oct. 1 with ACIT and all the local high schools.
Keenan said this week that the reason behind the letter was to highlight his district’s resolution to bring attention to “out-of-line, unreasonable, unsubstantiated” tuition adjustments sent to ACIT’s sending districts each year.
The tuition adjustments are charges to the sending school district from ACIT based on state-certified tuition rates and are sent about two years after a school year has ended.
Other board news:
Is full-day kindergarten coming to Egg Harbor Township?
School officials are seeking input from the community on implementing full-day kindergarten in the district.
Over three meetings in October, the district will solicit feedback, present information and develop a plan to create a full-day kindergarten program for the district. Egg Harbor Township is among the last of the schools in the state to offer a half-day kindergarten program. Meetings will be 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 2, 17 and 30.
In addition, there will be three meetings regarding reconfiguration of the district’s schools on Nov. 21, 25 and 11. All meetings will be held in the Alder Avenue board room.
Transgender student rights policy on hold
The board of education delayed a vote to introduce a new policy specific to the rights of transgender students. Board President Lou Della Barca said a board member who could not be present Tuesday, Amy Summer, requested the vote be held until the next meeting. Della Barca said he felt like all board members should be present for that vote.
Education Foundation awards $11,000 in mini grants
The Egg Harbor Township Education Foundation on Tuesday awarded 28 mini grants of up to $500 for to teachers throughout the district for education projects they developed. Projects included a character education curriculum at the Swift School to teach about different cultures, flexible seating and a sensory maze at Davenport, a veterans recognition project at Alder Avenue Middle School, and a cadaver lab for high school students through Rutgers University.
Board goes out to bid on security upgrades
The district will go out to bid on several security upgrades among its buildings, the board agreed on Tuesday. The scope of the Eagle Academy project is still being finalized due to the age of the building and the complexity of the improvements, board administrator Chandra Anaya said. She said the bid specifications for Eagle Academy will be ready in about three to six months. Anaya said that Tuesday’s action is one step in a multi-phase project across all of the district’s buildings.
