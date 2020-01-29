For the first time in nine years, a different high school will be representing Atlantic County in the statewide Mock Trial competition.
Egg Harbor Township High School unseated the reigning Atlantic County Mock Trial champion Mainland Regional in the county final Tuesday at the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City.
Next, Egg Harbor Township High School along with other South Jersey county champions will compete on Feb. 6 for regional titles in the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s 2019-2020 Vincent J. Apruzzese High School Mock Trial competition.
This is the 38th year of the competition and this year’s fictional case, State of New Jersey v. Charlie Quinn, deals with the killing of a police K-9 in the line of duty.
As part of the competition, the students take on roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses and jurors before New Jersey judges and attorneys at the New Jersey Law Center, located off Ryders Lane in New Brunswick.
According to the NJSBF, the Mock Trial competition aims to increase student comprehension of the historical, ethical and philosophical basis of the American justice system.
Students learn life and leadership skills through listening, speaking, writing, reading and analyzing.
“I think they learn how to think on their feet, they learn how to adjust their preperation and presentation because a trial is not scripted,” said Mainland’s mock trial team co-adviser Kim Spagone. “They learn how to take details and focus on a big picture and bigger themes and bigger facts, and put all of that into a cohesive argument that they make very passionately. They can use that in any career they choose to pursue.”
In addition, Spagone said the students learn confidence.
Ocean County’s two final teams, Jackson Memorial and Central Regional high schools, compete Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In Cape May County, both Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional high schools will compete for the county title on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland County high schools will conclude their competition Thursday, as well, at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Regional winners will then compete in semi-finals with the final competition in March.
