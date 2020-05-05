TRENTON — An ethics complaint filed against Pleasantville Board of Education President Carla Thomas alleging she threatened a teacher and illegally campaigned for Democratic school board candidates has been dismissed.
“It was bogus anyway, so I’m glad it was dismissed,” Thomas said Tuesday, reached by phone.
She had no further comment on the matter.
The complaint was filed in December by teacher Susan Swezeny.
“Whereas I am disappointed that the state ruled that way, I understand because it did not have a direct effect on her decisions from the (school) board,” Swezeny said. “However, I am very pleased that they saw that this was irregular and they mentioned that if this was true, this was not a behavior that they would condone.”
In her complaint, Swezeny alleged Thomas violated the state’s code of ethics for school board members by distributing flyers for school board candidates who identified as Democrats at the Leeds Avenue School on Election Day.
Swezeny further alleged that while she was campaigning for Pleasantville Education Association-endorsed candidates on district property that same day, Thomas approached her aggressively, asking why Swezeny supported the candidates.
Thomas filed a motion to dismiss in January and alleged Swezeny’s complaint was frivolous. In her response, Thomas denied handing out flyers but said she had a right to do so if she wanted. She requested sanctions against Swezeny, which the commission denied.
In its dismissal, the School Ethics Commission noted there was insufficient evidence to prove Thomas was acting in her capacity as a board member or on behalf of a special interest group when on school property on Election Day.
“Personal advocacy in this regard cannot constitute a violation of the Act,” the decision stated.
The commission also noted that Swezeny’s second claim, that Thomas failed to protect her as a teacher, did not meet the standards of a violation because Thomas would have had to have taken “deliberate action which resulted in undermining, opposing, compromising or harming school personnel in the proper performance of their duties.”
“Again, and based on the facts set forth in her complaint, both Complainant and Respondent were present on district property for polling and election-related activities, and not because of their professional duties and responsibilities,” the decision states.
The commission further concluded that Swezeny’s complaint was not frivolous, stating there was no evidence that Swezeny “filed the complaint in bad faith or solely for the purpose of harassment, delay or malicious injury.”
This ethics complaint, one of two legal complaints the district was handling against Thomas this year, was the subject of debate among board members in February when there was a question by the state fiscal monitor as to whether board Solicitor James Carroll should represent Thomas in these cases.
An independent attorney hired by the board determined that Carroll could represent Thomas in both the ethics complaint and a civil complaint filed by insurance broker Curtis Lackland, but that she would forfeit the right to vote on future contracts for Carroll as a board member.
