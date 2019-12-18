MAYS LANDING — The former principal of Pleasantville High School charged with possession and distribution of child pornography pleaded guilty Wednesday to lesser charges in exchange for a lesser sentence.
Shackled, Edward “Jim” Bonek flashed a quick smile to his normal contingent of friends and family in the gallery as he walked into the courtroom, but his expression quickly turned somber as his attorney announced that Bonek would be entering into a plea agreement.
Attorneys indicated at a court appearance earlier this month that they were headed for a pretrial solution to the case.
Bonek, 50, of Absecon, admitted Wednesday to endangering the welfare of a child through the possession and distribution of child pornography as well as unlawful possession of an assault rifle, both second-degree charges. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison with five years mandatory, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be on parole for the remainder of his life.
“I don’t think anyone leaves a case like this happy with the result,” Bonek’s attorney Brenden Shur said after the hearing.
Shur said the outcome was a tragedy for Bonek and his family.
“I think it’s a pretty stiff sentence that he’s facing, and I think it’s unfortunate that he’ll be away from his family for a significant amount of time,” he said, adding that going to trial was too risky. “It would be gambling with the rest of his life.”
Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor David Ruffenach, who represented the state, deferred comments to Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver, who issued a news release after the hearing.
“As an educator and a principal, Ed Bonek was charged with the responsibility of protecting children. Instead, he used his school-issued computer to exploit children through his possession and distribution of child pornography,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in the release. "Children are among the most vulnerable victims in our society, and it is almost inconceivable that a predator, in the form of a high school principal, had access to potential victims every day he reported for duty. I am outraged by the continuous assault upon the children in our community."
Bonek was indicted in October 2018 on seven counts, including possession and distribution of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, official misconduct and unlawful possession of an assault firearm and high-capacity magazine, each count carrying a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, the remaining five charges were dismissed, Bonek will forfeit his teaching license and principal certificate, and he cannot work in a school again.
Bonek served as assistant principal in Pleasantville before being named interim principal during the 2016-17 school year and appointed the full-time principal in the 2017-18 school year.
During the plea, Bonek admitted he used a peer-to-peer network to “download images of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act” and placed them in a sharing folder on his computer.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild asked Bonek whether he understood that it was “no defense if you didn’t know that the images could be shared.”
“So under the law, you are guilty of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography by having it in an area that could be shared publicly,” she said.
Wild also said the weapon Bonek admitted he possessed he assembled himself and was similar to an assault rifle, making it a prohibited weapon.
Shur said he could not comment on why Bonek had agreed to the plea after more than a year of trying to prove his innocence.
Shur and his colleague, attorney John Zarych, had spent the past year attempting to show Bonek had never opened the files police say contained child pornography and that he had downloaded them by accident with a cache of adult porn.
Bonek spent a year and a half in the Cape May County jail since his arrest in August 2018. His time already served will count toward his sentence, attorneys said.
Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 7.
Bonek’s plea agreement does not bar him from appealing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.