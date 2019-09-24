For the first time, the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be supported with federal funding well into adulthood and “across [their] lifetime” if the President signs a bill approved by Congress last week.
The Autism Coordination, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act of 2019, co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), builds upon the current law, which expires in September, and shapes federal autism policy and investment in research, early detection, and research to develop new treatments and therapies for those with ASD and other developmental disabilities.
In addition to reauthorizing existing federal autism programs through 2024, the legislation strengthens those programs by adding the phrase “across the lifespan” where appropriate to ensure they can address the needs of individuals with ASD and other intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout all stages of life.
The law could have a big impact in New Jersey, which has the highest rate of autism in the nation, with one in 34 children diagnosed. Nationwide, one in 59 children nationwide have autism, according to the latest study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Lower Cape student recognized in National Merit Scholarship program
Lower Cape May Regional High School student Dakota Black has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Black is one of about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Black will receive a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, presented by Principal Lawrence Ziemba.
Undergraduate fellowship first of its kind at Rutgers–Camden for students pursuing biomedical research careers
A comprehensive program to prepare biology students from underrepresented backgrounds to earn a Ph.D. or a dual-degree has debuted at Rutgers University–Camden.
The new Maximizing Access to Research Careers – Undergraduate Student Training for Academic Research program (MARC U*STAR) at Rutgers–Camden provides tuition assistance, research experience, and a monthly stipend to do research in labs during their junior and senior years.
The fellowship is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The MARC U*STAR program at Rutgers–Camden partners students with faculty mentors who work support and encourage them to pursue a Ph.D. or a dual-degree.
Rutgers–Camden is the only university offering the program in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region.
Rutgers University–Camden biology students interested in pursuing a Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D. in the biomedical field can apply for the MARC program in the spring semester of their sophomore year to participate in the two-year program at marc.camden.rutgers.edu.
Author Benjamin Ludwig visits Rowan College’s Cumberland campus
VINELAND — Author Benjamin Ludwig will visit Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland campus as part of the college’s “One Book, One College” reading campaign, no win its 16th year.
This year’s book selection is “Ginny Moon.” In the novel, Ludwig tells the story of a journey, about being an outsider trying to find a place to belong, and about making sense of a world that just doesn’t seem to add up. The book was inspired partly by Ludwig’s own experience of adopting a teenager with autism.
The public is invited to meet Ludwig during his presentation and book signing 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Guaracini Performing Arts Center, 3322 College Drive.
The One Book, One College program was designed to connect the campus and the community to promote reading for pleasure, critical thinking, global awareness and multicultural understanding.
Free FAFSA workshops
Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland campus, will host free 2-hour moderated workshops to help families get the help they need in completing the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the form that is required to apply for financial assistance programs.
Each of the Thursday evening workshops mobilizes financial aid professionals to help families take the first step in preparing students to attend college. Knowledgeable English- and Spanish-speaking specialists will be available to assist those in attendance.
The free workshops will be 5-7 p.m. in Room ASL-4, located in the Academic Building, 3322 College Drive, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; Dec. 5 and 12.
Those attending a workshop should bring parents/student financial documents (federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of income such as social security benefits, child support, etc.) In addition, a FSA ID (fsaid.ed.gov) for parent and student is required to sign electronically. For more information, call 856-691-8600, ext. 1336.
National grant opens to support scratch cooking in schools
Schools interested in transforming their school lunch programs to nutritious meals made from scratch are encouraged to apply for a three-year Get Schools Cooking grant from the Chef Ann Foundation (CAF) and Whole Kids Foundation. The application deadline is Oct. 28.
The GSC program kicks off with a workshop in Boulder, Colorado, followed by an on-site operational assessment; strategic planning; a $35,000 systems grant to cover items such as equipment, staff training, and data solutions; and continued technical support to implement the strategic plan. The grant is valued at up to $267,000.
More information is available at www.chefannfoundation.org/programs-and-grants/get-schools-cooking/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.