PLEASANTVILLE — Tuesday was set to be Tony Davenport’s last meeting on the Pleasantville Board of Education.
The councilman-elect said he was going submit his resignation from the board that evening, but he never got a chance because the meeting never started.
For the fourth time this year, the school board had to cancel its meeting due to a lack of a quorum.
Of the nine members on the board, only four showed up to the Nov. 20 meeting: board President Carla Thomas, Vice President James Barclay and members Bernice Couch and Davenport.
Board members Elysa Sanchez, Hannah Erickson, James Buford, Anny Melo and Hassan Callaway were not present.
Davenport, Sanchez and Buford, whose seats were up for re-election this year, did not submit petitions to run, and their terms expire Dec. 31. Davenport won a seat on City Council in this month’s general election.
Sanchez was ordered to be removed from the board Nov. 9 by the commissioner of Education for failing to complete her required financial and personal disclosure form.
Erickson, who was appointed over the summer to fill an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, as well, did run for a three-year term, but lost.
The canceled meeting has not been rescheduled. State rules require school boards to meet at least once every two months during the period in which schools are in session. The state statute says if no quorum is met, the board meeting may adjourn to a day not more than seven days following the original date.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Dec. 11.