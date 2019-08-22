GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two former New Jersey governors will be recognized this fall for their public service during the biennial Hughes Center Honors award ceremony.
Former Govs. Jim Florio and Christie Whitman will receive Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Awards along with three other New Jersey leaders during the ceremony Nov. 14 at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel on New York Road.
“These two outstanding New Jersey leaders embody the values of public service and civility in public affairs,” said Edward H. Salmon, chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. “Those values are the hallmarks of Ambassador Hughes’ career, and they guide the work of the Hughes Center for Public Policy.”
The Hughes Center at Stockton University, named for former U.S. Rep. and Ambassador William J. Hughes, began its awards ceremony in 2013 with former Gov. Brendan T. Byrne as the first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The awards recognize professional excellence and a commitment to public service, civility and bipartisanship, reflecting the life and career of the center's namesake.
In 2017, the center honored Hughes with the award, which was presented by former Vice President Joe Biden.
“It’s an honor for Stockton to host these two leaders, who have played crucial roles in shaping New Jersey public policy throughout their careers,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “They remain role models for the values of civic involvement and civil discourse, which are hallmarks of Stockton’s mission.”
In addition, Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, will receive the Excellence in Civic Engagement Award; founding Hughes Center Director Sharon Schulman will receive the Distinctive Alumni Leadership Award; and 2018 Stockton graduate Ike Ejikeme, who works at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the Citizenship and Immigration Services Intelligence Database, will receive the Distinctive Student Leadership Award.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at stockton.edu/hughescenter.