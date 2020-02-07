MAYS LANDING — A former Pleasantville High School principal was sentenced to eight years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty in December to possession and distribution of child pornography.
Edward "Jim" Bonek, 50, of Absecon was sentenced by Judge Donna M. Taylor in Atlantic County Superior Court on second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child through the possession and distribution of child pornography and unlawful possession of an assault rifle.
Taylor said Bonek also must forfeit his teaching and principal certifications and register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
MAYS LANDING — The former principal of Pleasantville High School charged with possession and…
Bonek’s sentence includes a concurrent sentence of five years on the firearm charge. He must serve five years before becoming eligible for parole and has a jail credit of 548 days.
Bonek’s attorney, Brenden Shur, was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, the Pleasantville Board of Education officially terminated Bonek’s employment with the district.
He was indicted in October 2018 on seven counts, including possession and distribution of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, official misconduct and unlawful possession of an assault firearm and high-capacity magazine, each count carrying a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.
Bonek served as assistant principal in Pleasantville before being named interim principal during the 2016-17 school year and appointed full-time principal in the 2017-18 school year.
His plea agreement does not bar him from appealing in the next 45 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.