A woman is claiming that her resident assistant sexually harassed and assaulted her on two occasions and Stockton University violated federal law in its response.
This is the ninth lawsuit filed against Stockton University since July that alleges sexual assault by a student there and negligence by the college in its response.
The suit was filed by attorney Robert Fuggi of Toms River who represents eight other former Stockton students who claim they were assaulted while attending the college.
Fuggi and Stockton University have been contacted for comment, but neither were immediately available.
According to the document, the plaintiff in the case, identified as J.T., says she began attending Stockton as a freshman in 2017 and lived on campus through December 2018 before transferring to Rowan University as a result of her alleged assault.
In the 31-count lawsuit, plaintiff claims that during her sophomore year her resident assistant (RA) was heavily intoxicated and exposed his genitals to her and others during a small get together in October 2018.
In another instance that month, she says the RA was again heavily intoxicated during a party in the dormitory in which they both lived and grabbed her breasts while yelling “equal rights” when she walked by. That same night, she claims that the RA and another person pushed her into a closet and held the door shut for 10 minutes. When she was released, the plaintiff says that the RA pushed her against a wall and assaulted her again by rubbing himself against her repeatedly. She said she immediately left the party and went to her parent’s home.
According to the lawsuit, the next morning J.T. went to the Stockton University Women’s Center and scheduled a meeting with Laurie Dutton, the center’s director, to begin a Title IX investigation and file a cease and desist letter against her alleged assailant. Title IX is the federal law that ensures students attending colleges that receive any federal funds to be free from discrimination while pursuing their education and is often associated with campus assault cases.
After her meeting, the plaintiff claims she was told that the RA met with Stockton officials and admitted to the assault. A police report was filed by the plaintiff alleging false imprisonment and sexual assault.
In November, the Title IX hearing began and the plaintiff met with Dutton and Amy Jones, who sat in on Stockton’s behalf. She claims that she met with Jones just once after that, but was not kept apprised of the investigation. She says that she was able to compile information about the investigation from others who were called in as witnesses.
The lawsuit claims that the plaintiff developed severe anxiety and depression due to the delays and lack of information from the college regarding the investigation.
“J.T. felt that Stockton did nothing,” the lawsuit says.
She claims that help for her depression and anxiety was not offered to her and in January 2019, she was diagnosed with PTSD because of the assault.
The lawsuit also states that when she eventually emailed Dutton for an update on the case, she was told “the case was being pushed off for a third time because people were not showing up to sign off on their official statements,” the suit says. It says that Dutton encouraged the plaintiff to contact the witnesses and ask them to attend their meetings.
“This was clearly a way for the Stockton University administration to delay or bury the sexual assault,” the suit claims.
Other lawsuits against the college also claim that Stockton was negligent in its response to the assaults. A defendant in two of the lawsuits, Zachary Madle of Wildwood, has been indicted on criminal charges related to the alleged assault of the first plaintiff to come forward, M.R. Madle, who was not involved in this latest case, will next appear in court later this month.