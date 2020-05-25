ATLANTIC CITY — It wasn’t the celebration they had anticipated as they graduated from their respective colleges this spring, but four childhood friends from the city are still proud of achieving their goals and sticking to a pact they made in eighth grade.
“It’s a little bit overwhelming that everything going on has kind of halted the final days of my college experience, but I am very grateful to be able to push through and do what I need to do,” said 21-year-old Adonnis Brock-Murray, of colleges moving to remote instruction and canceling in-person commencement ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brock-Murray received her chemistry degree from the College of St. Elizabeth earlier this month. She and her friends, Tyonna Holloway, Te’ajea Snow and Destiny White, said it was their friendship, and a promise to each other, that pushed them through during the most difficult times in high school and college.
“If you have real friends, stick with them,” said Snow, 21, who just graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology. “They’ll keep pushing (you).”
“Due to the fact that we made that promise with each, that kept us strong and that kept us together,” Brock-Murray said. “We’re going to push through, and we’re going to finish, and that’s what really kept us there.”
The women’s friendship began in kindergarten at the Uptown School Complex. In eighth grade, they decided that going to college was a priority and agreed to all get their college degrees in a four-year period.
“We just knew that we wanted to do better and become someone,” said Holloway, 21, who graduated this month from Montclair State University with a degree in child advocacy and policy.
Snow said they didn’t think those opportunities were possible living in a small city with a high poverty rate and where hospitality and casinos are the main industry.
“We didn’t want to have that type of life,” she said. “That’s our motivation. We want to do better.”
In 2016, the young women graduated from Atlantic City High School, where graduation rate is 80.7% — 10% lower than the state rate — and only 59% of students enroll in college within 16 months of graduation.
“College really wasn’t a big thing,” said White, whose friends call her “Cita.” “People older than us went to school, but it was literally only a select few.”
White also attended Lincoln University and received her degree in business.
Obtaining a degree was a big deal, especially for White, Snow and Holloway, who are first-generation college graduates.
“We’re setting milestones for the younger ones in our families,” White said. “They’re looking at us. I have to make it be something. I can’t just do nothing with it. You have to take it far.”
Although the four women were spread at three different colleges, they still kept in touch as much as possible.
White said she was lucky to have Snow at the same college.
“There was a lot of crying moments. There was a lot of ‘I’m here for you’ moments,” White said.
Brock-Murray said that they did their best to branch out at college, but it was always comforting to know they had each other’s back.
Despite not getting a formal graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, the women are hoping to celebrate their accomplishments together when it’s safe to do so.
White plans to stay in Atlantic City for about two years to work, refine her business plan and save money, then wants to move to Atlanta to open a pork-free restaurant.
Snow is currently working at the Arc of Atlantic County and planning to attend graduate school in 2021.
“Be a role model,” she said. “Just because you live in a small city and all this poverty and all this violence, you can leave.”
Holloway is looking into graduate school for the fall or spring. Her message to the young people of Atlantic City is to go to college, to aspire to their dreams and don’t let anyone hold them back.
Brock-Murray is currently living in Newark and planning to take a year off and add experience to her resume before she starts medical school in 2021. She hopes to become an obstetrician/gynecologist.
She said she knows college isn’t for everyone, and that you don’t need college to be successful, but she feels like it was a rewarding experience.
“I feel like a college experience is very important for anyone, because it allows you to figure yourself out and see where you fit in the world,” Brock-Murray said.
