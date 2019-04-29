GALLOWAY — Adjunct journalism professor and former Press of Atlantic City reporter and editor John Froonjian was appointed the interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University on Monday.
Froonjian has been a researcher at the Hughes Center since 2011 and has managed the Stockton Polling Institute since it was established in September 2012, according to a news release from the university.
The center does research on economic issues and policy on environmental resources, community development and citizen engagement.
Froonjian said he plans to expand the center’s outreach within the community by sponsoring panel discussions, speakers including elected officials and policy makers, candidate debates and public opinion polling, as well as grow the center’s state and national profile and fundraising ability.
“It’s a win-win situation when Stockton’s expertise helps inform public debate on major issues and when the Hughes Center can provide resources that benefit Stockton’s students and academic community,” Froonjian said in a statement.
Froonjian worked for The Press of Atlantic City for 32 years as a city editor, database journalist, investigative reporter and a reporter covering New Jersey State House politics. He received a master’s degree in public administration from Rutgers-Camden and will receive a doctoral degree in organizational leadership from Stockton on May 7.