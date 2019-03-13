PLEASANTVILLE — Eight high school students participated in a summer education program at Rowan University and now they say they haven’t received the stipend they were promised as compensation from their district.
“The language in the contract specifically stated that if the requirements were met, they would be rewarded,” senior David Moran told the school board at its Tuesday meeting. “We promised you guys 100 percent commitment and we gave it, but yet that is not seen from you guys."
Moran and his classmates were looking for answers to when they would receive the $200 for their participation in the Rowan Urban Teachers Academy and the administration had little to offer.
Superintendent Clarence Alston said that Moran was “absolutely right” and they were trying to figure out how to get the students paid. He said that the problem was that the district was not allowed to pay the students directly, but was unaware of that fact when the agreement with Rowan was signed in April.
“This was a new program so there were some things that were missing because it was new for all of us. We have worked it out for this particular round and we’ve got to make sure we keep our commitment to you,” Alston said. “Everything you said is accurate and we’ll certainly improve from that.”
Pleasantville school board approved a memorandum of understanding with Rowan University in April 2018 to participate in the Urban Teachers Academy, a program aimed at increasing interest in becoming a teacher in an urban district through direct experiences in classrooms. The students spent two weeks in Glassboro in July and August 2018 completing assignments, keeping a portfolio and teaching and planning lessons to urban elementary school children.
According to the agreement signed by Pleasantville, the district would provide all funding for the program, including paying for the Rowan faculty and students who facilitated the program and a $200 stipend per participant. Although initial interest was high, only eight students from Pleasantville High School agreed to the full terms of the contract, which included the 84-hour time commitment, said student Karina Rojas, who completed the Academy.
The students said they have been asking administrators since September what is happening with the stipends and getting different answers. Moran said the most frustrating answer he has received was, “Just give it time.”
“In our perspective, we’ve been waiting so long,” he said after the meeting, which led the students to go to the school board.
Moran said that the district should be more prepared when it is offering programs to students. He said he will have a hard time encouraging other students to participate because of the lack of transparency.
Rojas told The Press that agreement was approved under former Principal Edward “Jim” Bonek. Bonek is currently jailed as he faces child pornography charges. Since then, Howard Johnson was moved from the Leeds Avenue School to the high school to fill the vacancy. None of that is important, Rojas said.
“It doesn’t matter who’s principal and who’s not,” she said after the meeting. “This was board approved.”
Rojas suggested to Alston a gift card might work and he said that is an option that the district is considering.
“We have not forgotten about you, and it’s been bugging us for 8 months as well. We felt really bad because you were committed and we’re so proud of you to stick with it. And we do have that responsibility to you,” Alston said.
Alston said that the district plans to participate again this summer and has figured out that it can pay Rowan, which could then distribute the stipends to the students.