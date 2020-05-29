EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP ─ The township school district is accepting online registrations for full-day kindergarten until June 15.
To register, a child must be 5 on or before Oct. 1 and live in the township.
Due to COVID-19, only online registrations are being accepted. Legal parents or guardians can register at eht.k12.nj.us/registration.
This is the first year Egg Harbor Township will offer full-day kindergarten. Funding was approved as part of the 2020-21 budget this spring.
District officials said early registration is necessary so the administration can plan for any necessary classroom modifications, staff and student schedules, and to order classroom supplies.
For more information or for help with the registration process, call the registration office at 609-927-4141, ext. 1103, or email registration@eht.k12.nj.us.
