The family of 16-year-old Bailey Emory is collecting donations to cover the costs of a funeral for the Oakcrest High School sophomore who was killed in an ATV crash last week.
Oakcrest High School Principal James Reina confirmed the student's identity.
The fundraiser on GoFundMe.com was created by Bailey's uncle, Anthony Mazzarella. Mazzarella has been contacted via email for comment.
Bailey died on Wednesday, April 24 after crashing an ATV he was riding into a tree in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township.
"Bailey was full of dreams and aspirations. He would speak of the numerous colleges he would like to attend, and what sports he would try to excel at next. Bailey also had a talent for cooking, and enjoyed demonstrating his skills to friends and family," the GoFundMe reads.
Bailey's mother, Julie Mazzarella, was killed in October 2015 by a drunk driver.
"He was one of the strongest young men I have ever had the pleasure to know," Anthony Mazzarella wrote on the fundraiser page. "He showed a maturity while grieving that is rare for someone of his young age, and was resolute to make his mom proud. I know he is with her now, and like the rest of us, she is very proud of the young man he was."
Bailey is survived by his father, Takashi. He played lacrosse and football at Oakcrest.