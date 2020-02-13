Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township elementary school was closed Thursday due to electrical issues, officials said.

Arthur Rann Elementary School on South Eighth Avenue experienced a power outage Wednesday that was unable to be fixed in time for school the next day, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The reason for the outage has not been determined, Superintendent Annette Giaquinto said in a post. Atlantic City Electric was at the school looking into the problem.

Although the main power was out Wednesday, a new backup generator was working, she said, but phones and computers at the school were not working. Students were dismissed as usual.

The school was scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday, and Giaquinto said there would be an update sent out before school is scheduled to resume, as well as a notification about a makeup day.

PHOTOS of Galloway students creating art for the Captain's Table

1 of 23

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments