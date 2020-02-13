GALLOWAY — A township elementary school is closed Thursday due to electrical issues, officials said.
The Arthur Rann Elementary School, 515 South Eighth Ave., experienced a power outage on Wednesday, which was not able to be fixed in time for school the next day, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Leo Schoffer said he grew up in a house where his parents, both Holocaus…
The reason for the outage has not been determined, Superintendent Annette Giaquinto said in a post. Atlantic City Electric was at the school looking into the problem.
Although the main power was out Wednesday, a new backup generator was working, she said, but phones and computers at the school were not working. Students were dismissed as usual.
PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education on Tuesday night tabled a decision on whether the boa…
The school was scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday, and Giaquinto said there would be an update sent out before school is scheduled to resume, as well as a notification about a make-up day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.