GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Despite an online petition that has garnered hundreds of signatures claiming otherswise, school officials said that costumes are not being eliminated at local elementary school Halloween celebrations although there will be changes.
Superintendent Annette Giaquinto said that the school's Halloween celebration will no longer include a parade for parents due to safety concerns.
"Over the years, we have monitored the level of attendance at the parades and have found the crowds to be very large with some adults not following the guidelines we have given. It has become quite challenging to appropriately monitor and handle the crowd," Giaquinto wrote in an email Thursday. "I believe we have a balanced approach – the students are still enjoying a Halloween celebration with their school/classmates, and we are enhancing safety."
More than 800 people have signed an online petition started by a local mom to have Halloween costumes and parades continue in local elementary schools. The change.org petition was posted on Monday by Kelly Billings and directed to the Galloway Township Board of Education. It does not give any specific reasons why the petition was started or indicate if the district was planning to eliminate the tradition.
The Press has been unsuccessful in attempts to contact Billings via social media.
“If administration has specific concerns then let’s work together to find a solution. If we as parents, teachers, community members and the board of education commit to putting children first then we can find a way to make Halloween a safe, fun and memorable holiday for the children of Galloway Township,” the petition reads.
The petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures. As of Thursday afternoon, 847 people had signed.
Giaquinto said she first discussed the plan to eliminate the parades with the Family School Association (FSA) officers and then each school’s administrators discussed it with their FSA. She said the principals will send home a letter with details on the Halloween activities that will take place.
According to Giaquinto, the district has received some feedback, both positive and negative, to the decision.
"In general, those who do not agree with the change simply want things to stay the same (i.e. “tradition”). There has also been mention of taking security too far; however, we do not agree with this. The students are still getting to be kids and enjoying fun activities at school," she said.
Giaquinto also noted that Galloway children have multiple opportunities to celebrate Halloween including trick-or-treating, the Township’s Trunk or Treat, activities at Stockton University, and First Responder Family Fun Night.
Galloway Township school board meets 7 p.m. Monday at the Galloway Township Middle School cafeteria.
