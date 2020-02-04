Students at Galloway Township Middle School are creating candy dishes and dog bowls to support local hunger relief efforts. The hand-crafted items will be sold during the annual Captain's Table Reception on Feb. 27 at the Atlantic City Boat Show inside the Convention Center. The Captain's Table event benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., which provides groceries to local families in need. For more information, visit letuseatplease.org/captain-s-table.

PHOTOS of Galloway students creating art for the Captain's Table

1 of 23

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments