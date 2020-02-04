Students at Galloway Township Middle School are creating candy dishes and dog bowls to support local hunger relief efforts. The hand-crafted items will be sold during the annual Captain's Table Reception on Feb. 27 at the Atlantic City Boat Show inside the Convention Center. The Captain's Table event benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., which provides groceries to local families in need. For more information, visit letuseatplease.org/captain-s-table.
Galloway students create art projects to sell at annual Captain's Table reception
