TRENTON — All New Jersey schools will be closed for in-person instruction through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
“I had hoped that we could get back to a sense of normal by allowing our children to return to the schools they love and to be with their friends and classmates. But the reality is we cannot safely reopen our schools to provide students and family or faculty and staff the confidence needed to allow for a return to in-person instruction,” Murphy said in his noon briefing.
Schools in New Jersey have been closed to students since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instruction for the more than 600 public and private schools in the state has continued remotely.
Since they initially closed their doors, local school district leaders were anticipating that students may not return this academic year.
"We were awaiting the governor's decision today and plan to continue with remote instruction as we have been since March. Atlantic County educators will continue to meet the social, emotional and educational needs of our students and families. We look forward to future guidance regarding summer programs and the 2020-2021 school year," Egg Harbor City Superintendent Adrienne Shulby said, speaking on behalf of the Atlantic County Association of School Administrators.
As of Monday, 45 other states had already announced that they would be closing schools for the rest of the academic year. Murphy had most recently closed schools through May 15, but announced last week that he would have an update during his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.
In late April, several major education groups including the New Jersey School Boards Association sent a letter to Murphy urging him to keep school closed through June.
“The Governor’s decision is in the best interests of our students’ health and education, and recognizes the concerns expressed by the New Jersey School Boards Association, local school leaders, parents and teachers,” NJSBA executive director Lawrence S. Feinsod said Monday.
New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan also applauded the governor's decision.
“While we are saddened to know that we won’t have the opportunity to see our students in our school buildings again this year, nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone in our public schools," Blistan said. "NJEA members will continue to do all we can to provide our students the best education and support possible under these very difficult circumstances, for as long as it takes to keep everyone safer in this pandemic."
Murphy said he understands the concerns of parents and school leaders, and the disappointment that the students will not be ending the school year with their friends.
“I also know that our graduating seniors were looking forward to their proms and walking across the stage to receive their diplomas in front of their families and friends,” Murphy said. “I still want to see them have those opportunities.”
He said the administration will work with districts to develop safe and creative ways to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff.
The decision to keep school buildings closed this school year was reached after much consideration with education officials, stakeholders and guidance from public health experts.
Murphy said that the standards for reopening schools must be even more stringent than those for reopening businesses.
“We wanted you to know when we did and provide certainty,” he said.
He said that spring sports will also be canceled for the remainder of the year.
The closures only apply through June 30, Murphy said. He directed all districts to update their preparedness plans “to ensure the continuation of remote learning.”
Asked about updates to higher education or child care facilities, Murphy said that the executive order closing child care facilities unless serving essential workers stands. He said there is no update on college and universities at this time.
The Department of Education is leading stakeholder meetings to determine if summer educational programs, often held in schools, will go forward. Murphy said they are doing the same for the start of next school year in September.
“There is a lot to consider about how the school day may differ once our students and faculty return. Throughout all of these issues we are keenly focused on issues of equity,” Murphy said.
Murphy said that the state has applied for $310 million in assistance from the U.S. Department of Education, $280 million of which would go directly to the schools.
New Jersey Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet said that school districts will have a great deal of discretion at the local level on how those funds are spent.
He said funding can be used for purchasing technology, cleaning and sanitizing schools, mental health supports, activities related to summer learning and supplemental after-school programs, providing school leaders with the resources to address the needs of their schools, and activities to address the unique needs of subgroups of students; and coordinating the distribution of meals to eligible students.
Murphy said that the impact of COVID-19 on the amount of state aid to schools for next year is still being determined.
"But everything will get crushed. And I'm more worried right now about manpower. And state aid has an indirect impact on manpower within our education system," he added.
What does New Jersey need to do to Reopen?
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
