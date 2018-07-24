New school funding legislation intended to help several under-aided districts including some in South Jersey was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
“The necessary adjustments we are making today will bring fairness to the system and ensure our school children receive the quality education they deserve,” Murphy said during a press conference in Cliffside Park.
The bill, sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, makes historic changes to the way schools receive state aid in New Jersey by eliminating growth caps and phasing out adjustment aid over the next seven years. It will also mean significant funding cuts for several South Jersey schools.
Most of the school districts in Cape May County and several in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, which are considered overfunded by the standards of the state’s own school funding formula, will see aid decreased as a result of the law, according to budget figures.
Towns like Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City and Bridgeton will see a benefit from the reforms after years of underfunding from the state.
Towns like Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City and Bridgeton will see a benefit from the reforms after years of underfunding from the state.
Districts that lose funding and spend under what is considered adequate will be required to increase their tax levy by 2 percent, the law dictates. However, former Abbott districts of Pleasantville, Millville and Vineland, which spend below adequacy but have a high municipal tax burden, will not be affected by aid losses through 2025.
If the Egg Harbor Township School District were to receive full state aid under the law, it …
The bill also eliminates adjustment aid cuts in non-Abbott districts that are spending below 90 percent of adequacy and have a municipal property tax overburden at least 10 percent higher than the state average including Fairfield and Lawrence townships in Cumberland County.
In addition, county vocational school districts will not see any decrease in state aid.
The legislation will take effect for the 2020 fiscal year state budget.
“State aid will now be distributed according to each district’s property tax wealth, its ability to pay, enrollment changes, and the special needs of its schoolchildren – which is the way the formula is supposed to work,” said Sweeney, who joined Murphy in Cliffside Park on Tuesday.