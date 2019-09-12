GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The legendary DJ Grandmaster Flash is coming to Stockton University next month and bringing his his visual show, “Hip-Hop, People, Places & Things,” with him.
The show, which takes the audience through the history of hip-hop, includes Flash performing a wide range of music across all genres including funk, disco, rock, R&B and classic hip-hop. The performance will be Oct. 11 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.
Emerging from the South Bronx in the early 1970s, Grandmaster Flash is known as one of hip-hop’s original innovators, manipulating and creating music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfecting beat looping, and discovering many of the most iconic beats still commonly sampled today. The New York Times calls him hip-hop’s first virtuoso.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 and can be ordered online at www.stocktonpac.org or at the Box Office at (609) 652-9000. For Group Sales, call (609) 652-4786.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.