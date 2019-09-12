GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The legendary DJ Grandmaster Flash is coming to Stockton University next month and bringing his his visual show, “Hip-Hop, People, Places & Things,” with him.

The show, which takes the audience through the history of hip-hop, includes Flash performing a wide range of music across all genres including funk, disco, rock, R&B and classic hip-hop. The performance will be Oct. 11 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.

Emerging from the South Bronx in the early 1970s, Grandmaster Flash is known as one of hip-hop’s original innovators, manipulating and creating music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfecting beat looping, and discovering many of the most iconic beats still commonly sampled today. The New York Times calls him hip-hop’s first virtuoso.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 and can be ordered online at www.stocktonpac.org or at the Box Office at (609) 652-9000. For Group Sales, call (609) 652-4786.

