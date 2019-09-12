8697.jpg

Hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash during a performance before a packed house in the Dance Pavilion at the National Folk Festival Saturday in 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

 Roger Sommer / Special to the News & Record

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hip-hop forefather DJ Grandmaster Flash will bring his his visual show “Hip-Hop, People, Places & Things” to Stockton University next month.

The show, which takes the audience through the history of hip-hop, includes Flash performing a range of music across genres including funk, disco, rock, R&B and classic hip-hop. The performance will be Oct. 11 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.

Emerging from the South Bronx in the early 1970s, Flash is known as one of hip-hop’s original innovators, manipulating and creating music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfecting beat looping and discovering many of the most iconic beats still commonly sampled today.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 and can be ordered at stocktonpac.org or at the box office at 609-652-9000. For group sales, call 609-652-4786.

— Claire Lowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments