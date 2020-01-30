Carousel New Jersey education icon

Two local school districts will create pre-apprenticeship programs through a state grant announced Thursday to support the governor's statewide job initiative.

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School and Wildwood districts were two of six to receive a portion of the $600,000 Expanding Pre-Apprenticeship in a New Direction (ExPAND) grants.

“We often talk about providing options and opportunities that allow high-school graduates to move on to successful careers, even if they choose not to go to college,” said Lamont Repollet, commissioner of education. “These kinds of partnerships with school districts, industry and higher education can give young people the real-world experience they need for success after high school.”

Through the grants, the districts will partner with an employer, business/industry association or labor/trade organization to create pre-apprenticeship programs in a high-demand industry.

Greater Egg, which will receive $99,978, and Wildwood, which will receive $100,000, will both focus on culinary arts through partnerships with Atlantic Cape Community College. Greater Egg will also work with Unite Here Local 54 for its cook apprenticeship, while Wildwood will work with Chartwells for its culinary arts apprenticeship.

Atlantic Cape will provide college credits for related technical instruction for the on-the-job training component of the pre-apprenticeship program.

Ultimately, the program will prepare high school students to transition after graduation to an apprenticeship program that is registered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

In some cases, the pre-apprenticeship grant may credit the student with time toward an apprenticeship program.

The ExPAND grant supports a key element of Gov. Phil Murphy's recently unveiled Jobs NJ initiative: providing more opportunities for residents to gain the skills they need for high-quality jobs.

“The goal of Jobs NJ is to close the gap between the needs of employers and the skills of prospective employees,” said Murphy. “The ExPAND grant aligns with that vision, providing young people with the training and education they need for high-demand jobs."

