EGG HARBOR CITY — Absegami High School will have a new principal for the first time in 12 years as the board appointed a replacement for retiring school leader Jeri-Lynn Vernon.
Daniel Kern, guidance supervisor at Absegami, was approved by the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District school board Monday as principal beginning July 1.
“Known for his ability to establish meaningful relationships with students, teachers, and parents alike, Mr. Kern’s strong administrative, organizational and communication skills will be valuable assets as he assumes his new role of Absegami High School principal,” reads a press release from the district.
Absegami, located in Galloway Township, is one of three high schools operated by the Greater Egg Harbor district and serves students from the township. Other district high schools include Oakcrest in Mays Landing and Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City.
Vernon will retire at the end of this school year after spending her 33-year teaching career at Greater Egg, starting as a social studies teacher at Oakcrest High School in 1986. She said she is looking forward to spending quality time with her family and friends, especially her husband, children and grandchildren.
"I have loved my career in education and will miss spending my time with high school students and educators. There is no group of people I enjoy more than teenagers and leaving them will be the most difficult," Vernon said. "I am so excited for Absegami as Dan Kern takes over as principal. We have worked together for five years and not only is he a consummate professional, he will lead with great integrity and dignity. I could't be happier for both him and for the school community."
According to superintendent John Keenan, the principal search was extensive and included background research, interviews, reference checks and meeting with multiple committees and students.
Kern has been with the district for eight years and Northfield Community School for seven years prior. He lives in Northfield with his wife Kelli and their two sons, Chase and Caden.