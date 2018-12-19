ATLANTIC CITY — On a small stage set up outside the Hard Rock Live arena, a faux Christmas tree was decorated with dozens of shiny new clarinets, flutes and saxophones. Just off the stage were many more boxes filled with instruments of all shapes and sizes, all to be donated to local students.
As part of its Hard Rock Heals program, the casino is giving 100 instruments to nine Atlantic City elementary schools. The announcement was made during a presentation Wednesday with local students and school representatives.
“Music is cultural. It’s healing. It’s soothing. It will help our young people grow,” said Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell, who thanked Hard Rock for its generosity.
Caldwell told the children in attendance that Atlantic City’s musical history is rich, from Boardwalk Hall to Kentucky Avenue.
“Probably the greatest musicians in this country played somewhere in this city,” he said.
The Hard Rock Heals Foundation funds locally driven music programs across the globe. In 2016, the foundation gave $1.3 million to charitable causes. The instrument donation was worth about $60,000.
“It’s important for us to show our leadership and our partnership with the community,” said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock Atlantic City property president.
Caldwell said the instruments will be evenly divided among the district’s elementary schools. They will be used for students in fourth through eighth grades.
David Murray, orchestral academy instructor at the Sovereign Avenue School, said “wow” was the best way to describe the donation.
“We have so many students who want to play,” Murray said. “This is going to be an incredible boost.”
William Andrews, who teaches instrumental music at three Atlantic City elementary schools, said a lot of students who want to play have financial difficulties and aren’t able to rent or buy their own instruments. The district is limited in the number of instruments it can provide to the students, he said.
Robert Lee, vice president of community relations and government affairs for Hard Rock, said the donation is part of a larger commitment to Atlantic City and education.
“This is the start of a great partnership with Atlantic City schools,” Lee said.