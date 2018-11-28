A pioneer in Holocaust and genocide education will present a free workshop on the history of anti-Semitism in America on Dec. 13 in Vineland.
The workshop, “Anti-Semitism in Modern America: From Leo Frank to Squirrel Hill,” will be led by Harry Furman, chairman of the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition.
A former social studies teacher, Furman developed "The Conscience of Man" course in 1976, a semester-long course on the Holocaust and genocide for high school students.
Furman was co-editor of "The Hitler Legacy, an Exploration of Hate," and former longtime member of the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.
According to a press release from the coalition, the workshop will examine the trial of Leo Frank, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis in the 1920s and '30s, attitudes toward Jewish refugees in the era of European fascism, a discussion of anti-Semitism in American films and literature after World War II, the emergence of George Lincoln Rockwell and the American Nazi Party, the rise of anti-Zionism, the assimilation of American Jewry, the rise of the alt-right and the murders at the Squirrel Hill synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The workshop is presented by the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, and Cumberland County College.
It is open to the general public, and educators can earn three professional development hours from the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education.
Registration is free, but donations are appreciated. A box dinner will be included.