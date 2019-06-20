EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fourteen military-bound graduates will wear distinguishing color-coded honor cords in addition to their traditional caps and gowns during commencement on Friday at Egg Harbor Township High School.
The program is spearheaded annually by guidance counselor Jennifer Leonetti, who also acts as the high school’s military coordinator. She is in contact with the local recruiters of the military and schedules the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test for students that are interested in the military.
“The cords are a way for our high school graduates, who have committed to the military, to be honored,” said Kim Dempsey, high school media clerk. “These young men and women have made a decision to put themselves in harm's way to secure our freedoms and our way of life. EHTHS recognizes that service to our country is not a decision to be taken lightly and should be celebrated."
For the past three years, Dempsey has coordinated the school’s "Power of Pride" program, which encompasses all things military at high school.
Through the Power of Pride program, Dempsey hosts a Veteran’s breakfast, collects donations to send care packages to local overseas military members during the holiday season and awards scholarships to two most-improved students. The scholarships are provided by the Somers Point AMVETS (American Veterans), the nation’s most inclusive Congressionally-chartered Veterans service organization, representing the interests of 20 million veterans.
Following is a list of the graduates and the branch of the military in which they are enlisted:
Brett Eagan- Air Force (Royal Blue cord)
Morgan Williams-Army National Guard (Green cord)
Minh Dang - Marines (Red cord)
David Reaves - Marines (Red cord)
Nicole Reyes - Marines (Red cord)
Prince Anderson - Navy (Navy Blue cord)
Steven Richelson - Navy (Navy Blue cord)
Jose Hernandez - Navy (Navy Blue cord)
David Serbeck - Army (Green cord)
Rosa Francisco - Army (Green cord)
Geraldo Cano Campos - Army (Green cord)
Dillon Carmen - Coast Guard Academy Prep School Marion Military Institute (Orange cord)
Additionally, the following students received ROTC scholarships:
Jonah Davis-Air Force ROTC (Royal Blue cord)
Brett Campbell-Army ROTC (Green cord)