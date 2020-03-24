The New Jersey Department of Education released its annual School Performance Reports for the 2018-19 school year March 11.
The reports act as a school-by-school and district-by-district report card, showing community members how well their schools are performing on tests, preparing students for college, attendance and more.
“The annual school performance report serves as a transparent school and district accountability resource for the school community,” Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet said upon the release of the reports. “These reports provide valuable information that can inform discussions about how to successfully meet the needs of students and help schools identify areas in need of improvement.”
Among the highlights locally include 100% of students at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in Somers Point taking the SATs in 2018-19, topping participation in the state for the college-bound test.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology continued to be a top performer in the state for graduation rates, coming in at 99.2% last year, the reports show. Locally, Ocean City High School was the next best performer at 96.8%, followed by Cumberland Regional High School at 94.6%. Atlantic City, Lower Cape May Regional and Wildwood had the lowest graduation rates in The Press coverage area at 80.8%, 80.1% and 74.6%, respectively.
According to the data in the report, Ocean County Vocational School and Mainland Regional High School had among the highest post-secondary enrollment rates in the region at 91.1% and 82.3%, respectively.
In terms of college readiness, Egg Harbor Township High School students took 1,071 Advanced Placement tests last school year, topping the region for the number of tests taken.
For chronic absenteeism, Compass Academy Charter School in Vineland last year had 30% of its students chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% or more of the academic year. Also topping local districts in chronic absenteeism was Chartertech at 28%.
The reports also show teachers in North Wildwood and Ventnor are some of the most experienced in the state. North Wildwood teachers have an average of 20 years’ experience, while Ventnor teachers have 19.
Many South Jersey school districts top the list for most experienced teachers.
Changes were made to the 2018-19 school performance reports in respponse to stakeholder feedback, including an emphasis on student progress, expanded data to compare student groups and more resources to explain how the data were collected.
In addition, the reports contain information on participation in computer science and technology courses, results of the state standardized science assessment and school-level per pupil data.
To view reports for your school or district, visit nj.gov/education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.