South Jersey colleges received a few nods in the latest U.S. News & World Report 2019 Best Colleges Rankings released Monday.
Stockton University and Rutgers-Camden were among the top 10 Top Public Regional Universities in the North, according to the latest ranks. Rowan University was tied for 91st place among Top National Public Universities in 2019.
In addition, both Rutgers-Camden and Stockton were listed in the Best Colleges for Veterans regional university rankings. Rowan’s engineering program also was recognized as 23rd in the Top Overall Undergraduate Engineering Program in the nation that offer no doctorate degree.
The Best College rankings focus on academic excellence, evaluating schools on hundreds of data points using up to 16 measures of academic quality. This year, the rankings included new data on social mobility and drops acceptance rates, emphasizing student outcomes.
The University of California-Los Angeles is the sole No. 1 Top Public School among National Universities, having tied for first in the 2018 ranking. Among the overall Best National Universities, Princeton University is No. 1 for the eighth straight year. To see all the rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
— Claire Lowe