VINELAND — A free educational event Wednesday at Cumberland County College will shine a light on the tactics and prevalence of human trafficking.
Cumberland County College’s Workforce and Community Education division, in partnership with the Center for Family Services and the Displaced Homemaker program, will host this free educational event 8:30 a.m. in the Luciano Conference Center, 3322 College Drive.
A screening of the film “Tricked” begins at 9 a.m. A panel discussion about sex trafficking, with speakers Beverly Graham-Foy from Covenant House New Jersey, LaShaunda Carter of Veterans Sanctuary Foundation, and Dawne Lomangino-DiMauro from Statewide Human Trafficking Services’ Dream Catchers, begins at 10:30 a.m. Advocates from the Services Empowering Rights of Victims (SERV) program will lead two workshops from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Contact Patricia Mooneyham at pmooneyham@cccnj.edu.
— Claire Lowe