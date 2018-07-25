IAAC board of trustees President Dr. Peter Caporilli, cuts the ribbon for the opening of the new school facility. The International Academy of Atlantic City Charter School held an opening ceremony, Tuesday Sept 5, 2017, to celebrate the school's new permanent home at the Cardiff Power Center shopping center on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. IAAC currently educates approximately 340 students in Kindergarten through Grade 5, with plans to expand by one additional grade level each year until reaching a full K-12 offering. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A new logo for the charter school formerly known as International Academy of Atlantic City. The school, located in the Cardiff Power Center in Egg Harbor Township, has applied to the New Jersey Department of Education to change its name to Principle Academy Charter School.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local charter school is undergoing a name change this year after parting ways with its curriculum provider and two lawsuits.
International Academy of Atlantic City Charter School located in the Cardiff Power Center on the Black Horse Pike has applied to the state Department of Education to change its name to Principle Academy Charter School, school Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Caporilli said Tuesday. He said the school will now use the curriculum from American Reading Company instead of SABIS.
Caporilli said he could not comment on the litigation, but did say that it was reason for the change in name.
According to court records, two civil lawsuits were filed against International Academy of Atlantic City last month, one from SABIS Educational Systems and another from former school chief, Natakie Chestnut. Attorneys for Chestnut and SABIS were not immediately available for comment Wednesday on the nature of the suits. Chestnut’s suit against the school, filed June 29 in Atlantic County Superior Court, is labeled as a whistleblower case.
Earlier this month, parents received an automated voicemail from the school stating that a scam was going around about the school closing. The voicemail, shared with the Press of Atlantic City, said that a scam caller was “out there misrepresenting themselves and the school,” that the school is not closing, and “we are in great financial shape.”
Caporilli said that the school is investigating the origins of the scam.
Caporilli said that despite the name and curriculum changes, Principle Academy is at capacity in nearly every grade and plans to have those classes filled before school starts in September.
“We are very excited about this change. Our goal is to make very student college ready,” he said.
The school currently serves about 450 students from throughout the region in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, with hopes to expand into a K-12 school. Caporilli said that this year the school's charter will be up for renewal from the state, a process that takes place every five years.
In addition, the charter school is expected to appoint a new school chief at an upcoming meeting. The current interim school chief is Carol Spina.
The board meets next at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 30 at the school, 6718 Black Horse Pike, Suite 16, in Egg Harbor Township. The district's new website is principleacademycharter.org.
