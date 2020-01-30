Catholic schools in the region celebrated National Catholic Schools Week this week to promote fellowship, faith and knowledge.

“The pillar of our school is our Catholic identity,” Wildwood Catholic High School Dean of Students Salvatore Zuccarello said. “It’s very important for us to not only educate the student and prepare them for college but also to prepare them for service and ministry, which is our mission: to emulate the life of Jesus Christ.”

Catholic Schools Week began in 1974 to celebrate the positive aspects of Catholic education. The New Jersey Catholic Conference said about 90,000 students in New Jersey are enrolled in a Catholic elementary or secondary school, with about 12,700 part of the Diocese of Camden.

“One of the best ways to describe Catholic schools is that they are communities, not institutions,” said Bill Watson, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Camden. “Catholic Schools Week is a great opportunity to help reinforce the family-like bonds that exist in our school communities, which are such an important part of our success.”

Schools in the region have planned activities throughout the week including Masses, open houses and plays.

“We have fun and show appreciation all week with assemblies, presentations, games and activities,” said Carol Spina, principal of Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City.

On Monday, St. Joseph Regional School in Somers Point invited local first responders to the school to meet with students and later in the week hosted a student appreciation day and a schoolwide Mass.

St. Joseph Principal Janice DeCicco Fipp said Catholic school is becoming more popular among non-Catholics for the family-like atmosphere, the academic rigor and the post-secondary success of graduates.

“In a day when so many students and families are searching in life and many struggling in life, our teachers and staff deliver curriculum which includes God’s message throughout,” she said.

Zuccarello said Catholic Schools Week promotes pride in being part of the ministry of Jesus.

“It’s a great privilege and honor to be able to be in school and be allowed to talk about God freely in the classroom. With the separation of church and state, you don’t get that in public schools. It’s a great thing to be a part of, and it makes our students unique,” he said. “And it’s also to make them feel as though they are not alone, they’re also part of Catholics everywhere.”

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments