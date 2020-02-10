Jackson Memorial High School of Ocean County will compete against Eastern Regional High School of Camden County for the Southern Regional Mock Trial title and to advance in the statewide competition.
This is the 38th year of the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s Vincent J. Apruzzese High School Mock Trial competition. This year’s fictional case, State of New Jersey v. Charlie Quinn, deals with the killing of a police K-9 in the line of duty.
Jackson and Eastern beat out Atlantic County’s winning team Egg Harbor Township High School, Cumberland County winner Cumberland County Technical Education Center and Cape May County winner Lower Cape May Regional High School to become the Phase I regional winners. The teams will next compete in Phase II of the regional competition on Feb. 25 in New Brunswick.
Other regional winners to advance to Phase II are Montclair and Newton for North Jersey and Kent Place and Bordentown for Central Jersey.
The winners of the three regional competitions will advance to the state semi-finals on March 3. Two winners will compete in the state championship on March 19.
