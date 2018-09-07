NORTHFIELD — A local judge will rule Friday on the fate of a Linwood music teacher found guilty of simple assault of a student.
Municipal Judge Timothy P. Maguire is expected to decide if Kimberley Peschi should forfeit her teaching license, three months after finding her guilty of kicking a chair as a sixth-grade student was leaning back in it, causing him to fall and hit his head on the cafeteria floor Feb. 9, 2017.
Peschi, 41, of Galloway Township, was ordered to pay about $200 in fines and fees, but the forfeiture of her teaching license was still being deliberated at the request of Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy.
Peschi was a music teacher at the Belhaven School in Linwood at the time of the incident.
The charges were pursued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, but heard before Northfield Municipal Judge in a trial that began in December. Robert Agre of Haddonfield represents Peschi.
Agre previously said Peschi plans on appealing.
In April 2017, the Linwood Board of Education filed tenure charges against Peschi.