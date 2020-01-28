ATLANTIC CITY — “This is an important day for you,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School complex Principal Jodi Burroughs told students in the K-8 school on the north side of the city.

“It’s important because once in a while in our lives we have the opportunity to meet someone who is connected to a legacy that we will never have the opportunity to meet," she said.

That opportunity came Tuesday as Martin Luther King III visited the school named for his father as part of a brief tour of the region with Democratic 2nd District congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood.

King III, the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, is an activist for civil rights, following in the footsteps of his parents, and a longtime friend of Kennedy’s husband, former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy.

Burroughs prepared the students for King’s visit by reminding them of King Jr.’s legacy.

“All of you have understood that he has been a trailblazer. He has made a way, not just for African Americans, but for all people,” Burroughs said. “Many people worked with Dr. Martin Luther King from all races, from various religions, from various economic groups. Because of the work they did, you are able to be whatever you like to be.”

“I know even now sometimes in America it does not always feel that way, but that means there is still work to be done,” she said.

Superintendent Barry Caldwell said the district was honored by King’s visit, which he said came together very quickly.

He said the students, especially those at the MLK School, always hear about King Jr.’s legacy; now they would have an opportunity to see it in person.

“Hopefully, it inspires some of our students,” Caldwell said.

Several city and school officials came out to meet King, including school board President John Devlin, Mayor Marty Small and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz.

“It’s historic for Atlantic City. It’s historic for our school district,” Devlin said.

Before addressing the rest of the school gathered in the gymnasium, King took a moment to meet with the school officials and eighth graders who are part of the National Junior Honor Society.

Eighth-grader Zakeia Watson was brought to tears by the encounter.

“It’s an unbelievable emotion,” the 13-year-old said.

Zakeia, who has attended the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march with her grandmother every year since she was born, said meeting King was “a wow moment” and a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” because of the civil rights legacy of King Jr.

“My race, Dr. King, he did a lot for us. He made many things happen. He changed the country drastically,” she said.

King entered the gym to boisterous applause. He told the students his visit was part of a unity rally “to bring people together, to talk about the future of our nation."

“Because each one of you has a dream you want to achieve,” he said, encouraging them to fight for their dreams and never be discouraged.

“Whatever you want to do in your life, you can do, but it starts right here in school,” King told the students. “You have to build your lives on a strong foundation.”

After his brief visit, King was presented with gifts from several students, then left for the Eureka Transformation Church in Wildwood, where his father also visited in the 1960s.

Before he left, King said Tuesday's school visit was special to him.

“It’s an honor and privilege (to visit) any school, but it’s a special privilege to visit schools named in honor of Dad,” King said. 

He said he saw the attentiveness of the students and complimented the teachers and staff.

“Hopefully, they will dedicate themselves to working to help make our nation what it ought to become,” King said.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

