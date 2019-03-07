EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron will be the keynote speaker at Atlantic Christian School’s Legacy Gala this month, the school announced Thursday.
“We’re very excited to be bringing Mr. Cameron to speak to our school families and our South Jersey community about how his Christian faith has shaped the 34-year legacy he has built as an actor and film producer,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “As a father of six teenagers, Mr. Cameron is also a strong advocate for building strong families that are established on Biblical principles.”
Cameron, who also starred in the “Left Behind” movies, “Saving Christmas” and “Fireproof,” will speak about the impact of Hollywood, pop culture and social media on families and parenting, according to the release. The sixth annual gala, held at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel March 29, aims to raise money to support the school.
The gala will include a silent auction with entertainment, sports and destination experiences, dining and shopping gift certificates, gourmet food baskets and more, according to the release.
General admission tickets cost $160 each and include an appetizer reception, while VIP tickets are $250 each and include a meet-and-greet and photo with Cameron. Sponsorships and advertising are also available.
Tickets will be on sale until midnight March 24, and can be purchased at acseht.org or by calling the school office at 609-653-1199.