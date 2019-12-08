SHIP BOTTOM — Voters in the Long Beach Island Consolidated School District will vote Tuesday on a $7.7 million bond referendum to make infrastructure improvements on the at the local grade school.
The referendum is one of 10 happening around the state on spending proposals totaling more than $336.8 million, with $87.7 million funded by the state, according to the New Jersey School Boards Association.
The bond would cost taxpayers an additional $17 a year for a home valued at $600,000.
According to the referendum, the district is proposing structural and interior improvements, including adding air-conditioning, at the larger, and slightly older Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom.
The school currently serves about 115 third- through sixth-grade students in the district. The state will fund $3.1 million of proposed improvements.
Long Beach Island school board members approved the referendum in September after voting it down at a meeting two weeks prior. The decision drew out a contingent of parents who fear the plan will be to consolidate the district’s two schools into one and close the kindergarten through second-grade Ethel A. Jacobsen School in Surf City.
The Long Beach Island Consolidated District serves about 225 students in towns along Long Beach Island except for Beach Haven, which operates its own district. The students attend Southern Regional schools for seventh through 12th grade.
School board President William Fenimore said at a previous meeting that the district has needed the structural repairs at the LBI School for well over a decade, but they were put off as the district - facing declining enrollment - was contemplating its next move. An $18.4 million referendum to make repairs at the EJ School two years ago failed 2-1.
Dec. 10 is one of five dates during the year when school boards may ask voters to approve school construction proposals.
The district held several town hall meetings regarding the referendum this fall.
According a fact sheet posted on the school’s website, the district is also allocating $1.5 million of its $1.8 million capital reserve to fund renovated at the LBI School for facility improvements in accordance with state guidelines.
If approved, the upgrades to the LBI School are anticipated to take 3-4 years.
