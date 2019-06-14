PLEASANTVILLE — Students at Leeds Avenue School are learning pirouettes, plies, and pointes thanks to volunteers from Cygnus Creative Arts.
The Egg Harbor Township-based arts studio has been working with the first and second grade students at the school since February in preparation for two performances this week, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the at Fernwood Avenue School in Egg Harbor Township.
This is the second year of the Leeds Avenue School Ballet (LASB) program and the first year the students are putting on a recital from all they learned.
“The overwhelming parental support combined with student interest and participation presented the perfect opportunity to introduce the Feeder Program Initiative through a community partnership for LASB,” said teacher Tamar LaSure-Owens, who coordinates the program for the school.
LaSure-Owens credited Cygnus Creative Arts Artistic Director Cynthia Domino, who also prepared a donation of costumes to the district for the recital.
She said that for many students, this is their first experience in a dance studio and the partnership provides a venue for Pleasantville children to perform, promotes the value of arts education, cultural diversity and the importance of accessibility to arts learning.